First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) Announces $0.23 Monthly Dividend

First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.229 per share on Monday, January 31st. This represents a $2.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 21st.

Shares of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock opened at $47.08 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.60 and its 200-day moving average is $48.01. First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF has a one year low of $46.67 and a one year high of $49.22.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its stake in First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF (NASDAQ:HYLS) by 95.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 97,195 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,411 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC owned approximately 0.21% of First Trust Tactical High Yield ETF worth $4,586,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

