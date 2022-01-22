FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) Price Target Increased to $45.00 by Analysts at Bank of America

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) had its price target boosted by Bank of America from $42.00 to $45.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Evercore ISI upgraded FirstEnergy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. KeyCorp increased their price target on FirstEnergy from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised FirstEnergy from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on FirstEnergy from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on FirstEnergy from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FirstEnergy currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $43.29.

FirstEnergy stock opened at $41.33 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $40.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $38.62. FirstEnergy has a 12 month low of $30.22 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The company has a market capitalization of $22.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.37.

FirstEnergy (NYSE:FE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. FirstEnergy had a return on equity of 17.84% and a net margin of 9.97%. FirstEnergy’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that FirstEnergy will post 2.6 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. FirstEnergy’s payout ratio is currently 76.85%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FirstEnergy by 192.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 816 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 320.7% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 833 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 635 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in FirstEnergy by 234.9% in the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 834 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 585 shares during the period. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Boit C F David purchased a new stake in FirstEnergy in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Institutional investors own 86.42% of the company’s stock.

FirstEnergy Company Profile

FirstEnergy Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity as well as energy management and other energy-related services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following business segments: Regulated Distribution, Regulated Transmission and Corporate. The Regulated Distribution segment distributes electricity through FirstEnergy’s utility operating companies, serving various customers.

