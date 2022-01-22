Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twenty-four research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and fifteen have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $129.14.

Several brokerages have recently commented on FISV. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Fiserv from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Edward Jones raised Fiserv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Bank of America decreased their price target on Fiserv from $141.00 to $139.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th.

In other news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 60,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $6,010,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dodge & Cox increased its holdings in Fiserv by 59.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 22,996,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,458,048,000 after purchasing an additional 8,599,663 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 616.3% in the 2nd quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. now owns 6,160,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $658,464,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300,200 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in Fiserv by 93.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 8,735,787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $964,343,000 after purchasing an additional 4,226,311 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 793.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,754,780 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $294,458,000 after purchasing an additional 2,446,408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Fiserv by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,399,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,639,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,163,796 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FISV traded down $1.44 on Friday, hitting $104.86. 4,663,220 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,760,481. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $103.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $107.57. Fiserv has a fifty-two week low of $92.06 and a fifty-two week high of $127.34. The firm has a market cap of $69.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

