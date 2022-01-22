Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) Price Target Increased to $117.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) had its price target lifted by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $110.00 to $117.00 in a report issued on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 11.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on FISV. Jefferies Financial Group cut Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $120.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Fiserv from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Fiserv from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on Fiserv from $153.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $144.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $129.14.

Get Fiserv alerts:

FISV opened at $104.86 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $103.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Fiserv has a one year low of $92.06 and a one year high of $127.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.84.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. Fiserv had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 8.23%. The business had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fiserv will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.76, for a total transaction of $1,007,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 1,934 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.17, for a total value of $193,728.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 21,491 shares of company stock worth $2,064,444 and have sold 148,965 shares worth $15,237,813. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FISV. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.20% of the company’s stock.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

Recommended Story: What is cost of equity?



Receive News & Ratings for Fiserv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fiserv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.