Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR) & AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) Financial Analysis

Flasr (OTCMKTS:FLSR) and AZEK (NYSE:AZEK) are both industrial products companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership and profitability.

Profitability

Get Flasr alerts:

This table compares Flasr and AZEK’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flasr N/A N/A N/A AZEK 7.91% 10.08% 6.77%

95.7% of AZEK shares are held by institutional investors. 29.5% of Flasr shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 4.2% of AZEK shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Flasr and AZEK, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flasr 0 0 0 0 N/A AZEK 0 0 7 0 3.00

AZEK has a consensus target price of $52.25, indicating a potential upside of 52.51%. Given AZEK’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe AZEK is more favorable than Flasr.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Flasr and AZEK’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flasr N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A AZEK $1.18 billion 4.50 $93.15 million $0.60 57.10

AZEK has higher revenue and earnings than Flasr.

Volatility & Risk

Flasr has a beta of -2.16, indicating that its stock price is 316% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AZEK has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its stock price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

AZEK beats Flasr on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Flasr Company Profile

FLASR, Inc. produces and sells portable tobacco flasks for tobacco and moist snuff users in the United States. It offers FLASR, a portable reusable spittoon system that is used primarily to contain moist tobacco by product. The company sells its products to convenience stores through wholesale distribution channels; and sells directly through its Website FLASR.com, as well as through amazon.com. FLASR, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia.

AZEK Company Profile

The AZEK Company Inc. engages in designing, manufacturing, and selling building products for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates through Residential and Commercial segments. Its products include decks, rails, trims, accessories, and specialty exteriors; and partitions, lockers, and polymer solutions. The company was formerly known as CPG Newco LLC and changed its name to The AZEK Company Inc. in June 2020. The AZEK Company Inc. was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in Chicago, Illinois.

Receive News & Ratings for Flasr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flasr and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.