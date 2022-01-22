Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) Price Target Cut to $39.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) had its price target cut by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $45.00 to $39.00 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 93.74% from the company’s previous close.

FLNC has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Siebert Williams Shank assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research report on Monday, November 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $41.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Fluence Energy in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.50.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Shares of FLNC stock opened at $20.13 on Thursday. Fluence Energy has a one year low of $19.46 and a one year high of $39.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.44.

Fluence Energy (NASDAQ:FLNC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 7th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $163.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.60 million. Fluence Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fluence Energy will post -0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

Fluence Energy Inc is a provider of energy storage products and services and digital applications for renewables and storage. Fluence Energy Inc is based in ARLINGTON, Va.

Featured Story: What does a hold rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.