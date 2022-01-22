Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) Stock Position Lessened by Merriman Wealth Management LLC

Merriman Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Focus Financial Partners Inc. (NASDAQ:FOCS) by 55.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,654 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,375 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Focus Financial Partners were worth $401,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 2.3% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 8,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $458,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 12.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Cim LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 6.4% in the third quarter. Cim LLC now owns 4,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 0.8% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 46,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Focus Financial Partners by 32.9% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 569 shares during the period. 89.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on FOCS. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Focus Financial Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $77.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Focus Financial Partners from $64.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer upped their target price on Focus Financial Partners from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $70.22.

Shares of Focus Financial Partners stock opened at $50.77 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.63. The company has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 423.12 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 4.75, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Focus Financial Partners Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.93 and a 1 year high of $69.13.

Focus Financial Partners (NASDAQ:FOCS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $454.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $445.40 million. Focus Financial Partners had a return on equity of 26.28% and a net margin of 0.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Focus Financial Partners Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Focus Financial Partners

Focus Financial Partners, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of wealth management services. It also offers practices, resources, and continuity planning for its partner firms who serve individuals, families, employers, and institutions with comprehensive wealth management services.

