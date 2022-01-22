Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) Shares Sold by Eagle Asset Management Inc.

Eagle Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL) by 1.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,262 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock after selling 1,244 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Foot Locker were worth $4,349,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FL. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 78,080 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $4,812,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,158 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 6,792 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,495 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invenomic Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Foot Locker by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 18,417 shares of the athletic footwear retailer’s stock worth $1,135,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Foot Locker alerts:

FL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Foot Locker from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Foot Locker in a research report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Foot Locker from $66.00 to $47.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Finally, Wedbush started coverage on Foot Locker in a report on Monday, October 4th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $51.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.85.

In other news, Director Matthew M. Mckenna sold 10,214 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.97, for a total transaction of $541,035.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of FL opened at $43.17 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.96, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.40. Foot Locker, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.76 and a 1 year high of $66.71.

Foot Locker (NYSE:FL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 19th. The athletic footwear retailer reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.56. Foot Locker had a return on equity of 25.89% and a net margin of 10.37%. The business had revenue of $2.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.21 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Foot Locker, Inc. will post 7.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Foot Locker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.78%.

Foot Locker Company Profile

Foot Locker, Inc engages in the retail of athletic shoes and apparel. The firm uses its omni-channel capabilities to bridge the digital world and physical stores, including order-in-store, buy online and pickup-in-store, and buy online and ship-from-store, as well as e-commerce. It operates through following segments: North America, EMEA (Europe, Middle East, and Africa, and Asia Pacific.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Foot Locker, Inc. (NYSE:FL).

Receive News & Ratings for Foot Locker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Foot Locker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.