Forum Merger IV (NASDAQ:FMIVU) Stock Price Down 0.1%

Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) shares dropped 0.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $9.91 and last traded at $9.91. Approximately 803 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 60% from the average daily volume of 501 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.98.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in Forum Merger IV by 15.6% in the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 23,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 3,133 shares during the period. Q Global Advisors LLC raised its stake in Forum Merger IV by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Q Global Advisors LLC now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $996,000 after acquiring an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Kepos Capital LP raised its stake in Forum Merger IV by 108.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kepos Capital LP now owns 625,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 325,000 shares during the period.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

