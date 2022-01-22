Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. cut its holdings in Franco-Nevada Co. (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 134,478 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,664 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Franco-Nevada were worth $17,470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FNV. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in Franco-Nevada by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 9,261,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,343,572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,763 shares during the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Franco-Nevada during the 2nd quarter worth $125,069,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 44.9% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,649,127 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $476,551,000 after buying an additional 820,331 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Franco-Nevada by 109.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,297,737 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $188,263,000 after buying an additional 679,579 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franco-Nevada by 228.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 778,477 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $112,934,000 after buying an additional 541,551 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:FNV opened at $130.62 on Friday. Franco-Nevada Co. has a fifty-two week low of $105.62 and a fifty-two week high of $163.79. The business has a 50-day moving average of $135.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $141.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.18, a P/E/G ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 0.66.

Franco-Nevada (NYSE:FNV) (TSE:FNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87. Franco-Nevada had a return on equity of 11.86% and a net margin of 54.00%. The company had revenue of $316.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $323.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Franco-Nevada Co. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 9th were given a dividend of $0.242 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. This represents a $0.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.24%.

FNV has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $143.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. raised Franco-Nevada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Franco-Nevada from $156.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Franco-Nevada from $164.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.50.

Franco-Nevada Corp. engages in the management of gold-focused royalties and streams portfolio. It provides investors with gold price and exploration optionality while limiting exposure to many of the risks of operating companies. The company was founded on October 17, 2007 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

