Frax Share (FXS) Achieves Market Cap of $323.15 Million

Frax Share (CURRENCY:FXS) traded 22.6% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 22nd. During the last week, Frax Share has traded 45.7% lower against the US dollar. Frax Share has a market capitalization of $323.15 million and $45.03 million worth of Frax Share was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Frax Share coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.94 or 0.00056543 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002837 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001665 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 17.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.15 or 0.00051468 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 21.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,449.11 or 0.06946212 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.56 or 0.00058304 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 9.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35,313.63 or 1.00157221 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.67 or 0.00007570 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003314 BTC.

Frax Share Coin Profile

Frax Share’s launch date was December 16th, 2020. Frax Share’s total supply is 99,899,045 coins and its circulating supply is 16,209,405 coins. Frax Share’s official Twitter account is @fraxfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Frax Share is frax.finance/#welcome

According to CryptoCompare, “The Frax Share token (FXS) is the non-stable, value-accrual token in the Frax protocol. It is meant to be volatile and hold rights to governance and all excess collateral of the system. “

Frax Share Coin Trading

