Freehold Royalties (TSE:FRU) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $10.64

Freehold Royalties Ltd. (TSE:FRU)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$10.64 and traded as high as C$12.15. Freehold Royalties shares last traded at C$11.94, with a volume of 1,012,667 shares.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on FRU shares. National Bankshares raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$15.50 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. CIBC raised their price objective on Freehold Royalties from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. lifted their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, ATB Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a C$16.50 price target on shares of Freehold Royalties in a research report on Friday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$15.05.

The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 4.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.44. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$11.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$10.64. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.55.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 28th. Freehold Royalties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 226.42%.

Freehold Royalties Ltd., an oil and gas royalty company, owns working interests in oil, natural gas, and potash properties in Western Canada and the United States. The company holds approximately 6.7 million gross acres of land from northeastern British Columbia to southern Ontario. It has interests in approximately 11,000 producing wells and receives royalty from 300 industry operators.

