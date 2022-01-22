Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Short Interest Update

Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 31,440,000 shares, an increase of 16.0% from the December 15th total of 27,100,000 shares. Approximately 2.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 17,640,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

In other Freeport-McMoRan news, CEO Richard C. Adkerson sold 202,701 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $7,441,153.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP C Donald Whitmire, Jr. sold 67,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total value of $2,619,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 23.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,932,435 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,854,963,000 after buying an additional 14,464,226 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,422,655 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,539,165,000 after purchasing an additional 3,948,847 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 61,756,575 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $2,008,945,000 after purchasing an additional 3,223,718 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 46,988,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $1,528,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389,212 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Freeport-McMoRan by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 24,330,924 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $789,267,000 after purchasing an additional 354,835 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX stock opened at $40.99 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.29. Freeport-McMoRan has a 1-year low of $24.71 and a 1-year high of $46.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.50, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.08.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th. The natural resource company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.08. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $6.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 58.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Freeport-McMoRan will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 14th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.46%. This is a positive change from Freeport-McMoRan’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is presently 11.41%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FCX. Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.50 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Argus raised their target price on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Bank of America began coverage on Freeport-McMoRan in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.24.

Freeport-McMoRan Company Profile

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

