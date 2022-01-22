FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “FREYR AS provides cluster-based R&D initiatives and the development of an ecosystem of scientific, commercial and financial stakeholders to support the expansion of the battery value chain. FREYR AS, formerly known as Alussa Energy, is based in New York. “

Get FREYR Battery alerts:

Several other brokerages have also commented on FREY. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Friday, December 17th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a neutral rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FREYR Battery presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.33.

Shares of NYSE FREY opened at $9.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.88. FREYR Battery has a 52-week low of $7.71 and a 52-week high of $14.37. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a PE ratio of -2.69 and a beta of -0.10.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.33). During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. Analysts forecast that FREYR Battery will post -0.71 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of FREYR Battery by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in FREYR Battery during the third quarter worth $96,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at $113,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of FREYR Battery in the third quarter valued at about $120,000. 44.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About FREYR Battery

FREYR offers a clean Nordic solution to the rapidly growing global demand for high-density and cost-competitive battery cells for stationary energy storage (ESS), electric mobility, and marine applications.

See Also: Cost Basis

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on FREYR Battery (FREY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for FREYR Battery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FREYR Battery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.