FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) Shares Purchased by Advisor Group Holdings Inc.

Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July (NYSEARCA:FJUL) by 851.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,215 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,568 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc.’s holdings in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July were worth $1,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FJUL. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $35,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $320,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $407,000. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Sage Capital Advisors llc bought a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July during the third quarter valued at $466,000.

FJUL stock opened at $35.18 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – July has a 1-year low of $32.64 and a 1-year high of $36.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $36.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.56.

