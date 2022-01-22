FY2021 Earnings Forecast for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Popular in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now anticipates that the bank will earn $11.03 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $10.95. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q1 2022 earnings at $2.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $2.03 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $8.36 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $2.00 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $2.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $2.43 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $8.95 EPS.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $658.65 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $631.74 million. Popular had a net margin of 33.16% and a return on equity of 15.29%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.00 earnings per share.

BPOP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Popular from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Hovde Group initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Monday, December 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $107.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Popular in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Popular presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $95.33.

Shares of BPOP opened at $88.37 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $84.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.06 and a beta of 1.12. Popular has a twelve month low of $54.01 and a twelve month high of $99.49.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Popular by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Popular by 9.5% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,622 shares of the bank’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Popular by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 7,018 shares of the bank’s stock worth $546,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its stake in shares of Popular by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 9,227 shares of the bank’s stock worth $717,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp grew its stake in shares of Popular by 1.9% in the third quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,572 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Popular news, Director Richard L. Carrion sold 25,286 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.06, for a total value of $2,150,827.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 4,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $353,892.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 39,486 shares of company stock worth $3,336,719 over the last ninety days. 1.69% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 31st. Investors of record on Saturday, January 15th will be given a dividend of $0.133 per share. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 14th. Popular’s payout ratio is presently 16.41%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

