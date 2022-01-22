FY2021 EPS Estimates for Argo Blockchain Plc Boosted by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Argo Blockchain Plc (NASDAQ:ARBK) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson upped their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Argo Blockchain in a report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. DA Davidson analyst C. Brendler now forecasts that the company will earn $1.62 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.49. DA Davidson has a “Buy” rating on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Argo Blockchain’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

ARBK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Roth Capital assumed coverage on Argo Blockchain in a research note on Monday, November 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Compass Point started coverage on shares of Argo Blockchain in a report on Monday, October 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARBK opened at $9.63 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.04. Argo Blockchain has a 12-month low of $9.61 and a 12-month high of $21.00.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $25.98 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the fourth quarter worth $141,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $287,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $421,000. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $511,000. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain in the third quarter worth $800,000. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Argo Blockchain

Argo Blockchain Plc provides sustainable blockchain infrastructure and cryptocurrency mining. Argo Blockchain Plc is headquartered in London, UK.

