FY2021 EPS Estimates for First Quantum Minerals Ltd. Reduced by Analyst (TSE:FM)

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. (TSE:FM) – Equities researchers at National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 earnings estimates for First Quantum Minerals in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now expects that the company will earn $1.45 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $1.53. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for First Quantum Minerals’ FY2023 earnings at $5.01 EPS.

FM has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “na” rating and set a C$39.00 price objective (up previously from C$31.00) on shares of First Quantum Minerals in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Eight Capital raised their price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on shares of First Quantum Minerals and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of First Quantum Minerals from C$43.00 to C$44.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, First Quantum Minerals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$36.42.

TSE FM opened at C$33.62 on Friday. First Quantum Minerals has a 12 month low of C$19.21 and a 12 month high of C$36.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.85, a current ratio of 1.89 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market capitalization of C$23.23 billion and a PE ratio of 30.68. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$27.32.

First Quantum Minerals (TSE:FM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported C$0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.04. The business had revenue of C$2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.28 billion.

In other First Quantum Minerals news, Senior Officer Zenon Wozniak sold 11,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$28.30, for a total transaction of C$330,289.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$464,714.30.

About First Quantum Minerals

First Quantum Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties. It primarily explores for copper, nickel, pyrite, gold, silver, and zinc ores, as well as produces acid. The company holds 100% interests in the Ravensthorpe nickel and cobalt mine in Australia; the Sentinel copper project in North Western Province of Zambia; the Las Cruces copper mine in Spain; the Guelb Moghrein copper-gold mine in Mauritania; the PyhÃ¤salmi copper, pyrite, zinc mine in Finland; and the Ãayeli copper-zinc mine in Turkey.

