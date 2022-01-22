FY2021 EPS Estimates for Franco-Nevada Co. Increased by Raymond James (TSE:FNV)

Franco-Nevada Co. (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) – Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for Franco-Nevada in a research note issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $4.46 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.33. Raymond James also issued estimates for Franco-Nevada’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.13 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.08 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.46 EPS.

Get Franco-Nevada alerts:

FNV has been the subject of a number of other reports. raised shares of Franco-Nevada to a “buy” rating and set a C$201.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Eight Capital raised shares of Franco-Nevada from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$200.00 to C$225.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$230.00 to C$240.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Royal Bank of Canada set a C$135.00 target price on shares of Franco-Nevada and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, National Bankshares dropped their target price on shares of Franco-Nevada from C$205.00 to C$195.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$198.21.

TSE:FNV opened at C$164.37 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of C$171.80 and a 200-day moving average of C$178.04. The company has a market capitalization of C$31.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.84. Franco-Nevada has a 52 week low of C$133.63 and a 52 week high of C$205.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 11.47 and a current ratio of 13.57.

Franco-Nevada (TSE:FNV) (NYSE:FNV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.09. The company had revenue of C$398.28 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$403.74 million.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 8th. Franco-Nevada’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.42%.

In related news, Director David Harquail sold 6,600 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$171.73, for a total transaction of C$1,133,449.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 845,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$145,260,250.38. Also, Senior Officer Paul Brink sold 6,677 shares of Franco-Nevada stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$170.19, for a total transaction of C$1,136,363.97. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,390 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$36,657,396.41. Insiders sold a total of 18,277 shares of company stock worth $3,191,605 in the last ninety days.

Franco-Nevada Company Profile

Franco-Nevada Corporation operates as a gold-focused royalty and stream company in the United States, Latin America, Canada, Australia, Europe, and Africa, and internationally. It operates through two segment, Mining and Energy. The company manages its portfolio with a focus on precious metals, such as gold, silver, and platinum group metals; and energy comprising oil, gas, and natural gas liquids.

Recommended Story: What defines an oversold asset?

Receive News & Ratings for Franco-Nevada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franco-Nevada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.