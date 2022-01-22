FY2021 EPS Estimates for Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) Raised by Analyst

Hudbay Minerals Inc. (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) – Investment analysts at Raymond James raised their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Hudbay Minerals in a research report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now anticipates that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.33 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.20. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Hudbay Minerals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

Get Hudbay Minerals alerts:

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on HBM. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Hudbay Minerals from C$17.50 to C$18.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hudbay Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Hudbay Minerals from C$11.50 to C$11.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.36.

Shares of NYSE:HBM opened at $7.66 on Thursday. Hudbay Minerals has a twelve month low of $5.22 and a twelve month high of $9.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $7.15 and its 200 day moving average is $6.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a PE ratio of -8.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 2.25.

Hudbay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) (TSE:HBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The mining company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.12. Hudbay Minerals had a negative net margin of 16.19% and a positive return on equity of 0.68%. The business had revenue of $358.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $382.84 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 10.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 45,264 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $301,000 after purchasing an additional 4,132 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 960,499 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $5,984,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 184,525 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 9,265 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its stake in Hudbay Minerals by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 166,055 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after purchasing an additional 9,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Hudbay Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

Hudbay Minerals Company Profile

HudBay Minerals, Inc operates as a mining company. The firm engages in the production of copper concentrate, molybdenum concentrate and zinc metal. It focuses on the discovery, production and marketing of base and precious metals. The company was founded on January 16, 1996 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Hudbay Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hudbay Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.