FY2021 EPS Estimates for Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Raised by Analyst

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Sanofi in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Welford now forecasts that the company will earn $3.69 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $3.67. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Sanofi’s FY2023 earnings at $4.59 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $5.02 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Get Sanofi alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on SNY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $44.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. SVB Leerink upgraded Sanofi from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC raised Sanofi from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Sanofi in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

NASDAQ SNY opened at $51.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.21 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 0.61. Sanofi has a 1-year low of $45.17 and a 1-year high of $54.26. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $12.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.49 billion. Sanofi had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 25.76%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sanofi by 1.2% during the third quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 16,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $802,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 2.5% in the second quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 9,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its position in Sanofi by 1.8% in the third quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 14,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $680,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. Strategic Global Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% during the second quarter. Strategic Global Advisors LLC now owns 43,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,274,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Bbva USA raised its stake in shares of Sanofi by 0.6% in the third quarter. Bbva USA now owns 40,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.37% of the company’s stock.

About Sanofi

Sanofi engages in the research, production, and distribution of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the following business segments: Pharmaceuticals, Consumer Healthcare, and Vaccines. The Pharmaceuticals segment comprises the commercial operations of the following global franchises: specialty care, diabetes and cardiovascular, established prescription products and generics, and research, development, and production activities.

Recommended Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Sanofi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sanofi and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.