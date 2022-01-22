FY2021 EPS Estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) Reduced by Raymond James

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (TSE:WPM) – Equities researchers at Raymond James lowered their FY2021 earnings estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report issued on Monday, January 17th. Raymond James analyst B. Macarthur now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.68 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $1.73. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $69.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.39 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.84 EPS.

Wheaton Precious Metals (TSE:WPM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported C$0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.41 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$338.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$373.17 million.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals to C$57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. CSFB boosted their price objective on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$53.00 to C$57.00 in a research note on Friday, December 17th. KeyCorp reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, December 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$75.00 to C$70.00 in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, National Bankshares cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$72.00 to C$65.00 in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$66.00.

WPM opened at C$51.34 on Thursday. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of C$44.09 and a 52 week high of C$59.65. The company has a quick ratio of 13.29, a current ratio of 13.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market cap of C$23.13 billion and a PE ratio of 29.29. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$52.69 and a 200-day moving average of C$53.36.

In related news, Senior Officer Patrick Eugene Drouin sold 30,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$53.43, for a total transaction of C$1,640,380.82. Also, Senior Officer Curzio Domenico Bernardi sold 44,300 shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$56.94, for a total transaction of C$2,522,442.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$335,946.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.186 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 19th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.80%.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a mining company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has agreements for 24 operating mining assets and 7 development stage projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

