FY2022 Earnings Estimate for AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) Issued By Truist Financial

AvalonBay Communities, Inc. (NYSE:AVB) – Analysts at Truist Financial reduced their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of AvalonBay Communities in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $9.43 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $9.44.

AvalonBay Communities (NYSE:AVB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($1.43). AvalonBay Communities had a net margin of 44.91% and a return on equity of 9.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.06 EPS.

AVB has been the subject of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets upgraded AvalonBay Communities from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $285.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 9th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Barclays raised AvalonBay Communities from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $263.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley raised AvalonBay Communities from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on AvalonBay Communities from $238.00 to $242.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $259.94.

NYSE AVB opened at $242.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.47, a P/E/G ratio of 6.24 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $245.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $233.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. AvalonBay Communities has a 1-year low of $161.10 and a 1-year high of $257.52.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in AVB. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 46,005 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,620,000 after buying an additional 3,235 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 25.0% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 150,479 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,010,000 after buying an additional 30,059 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,299 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,339,000 after buying an additional 959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 11.4% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 636,275 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,601,000 after buying an additional 64,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in AvalonBay Communities by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 7,893 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,993,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP William M. Mclaughlin sold 5,000 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $243.79, for a total value of $1,218,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Edward M. Schulman sold 245 shares of AvalonBay Communities stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.94, for a total value of $59,030.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $1.59 per share. This is an increase from AvalonBay Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $6.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. AvalonBay Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.97%.

About AvalonBay Communities

AvalonBay Communities, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operation of multifamily communities. It operates through the following segments: Established Communities, Other Stabilized Communities, and Development or Redevelopment Communities.

