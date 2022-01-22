FY2022 Earnings Estimate for Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) Issued By Seaport Res Ptn

Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Shoe Carnival in a report released on Tuesday, January 18th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst M. Kummetz anticipates that the company will post earnings of $5.15 per share for the year. Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Shoe Carnival’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.18 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.86 EPS.

Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.49. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 38.23% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $356.34 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.51 EPS.

SCVL opened at $32.86 on Thursday. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $20.32 and a fifty-two week high of $46.21. The company has a market capitalization of $925.50 million, a P/E ratio of 6.64 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $39.23 and a 200-day moving average of $36.38.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 7th. Shoe Carnival’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.66%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth $26,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth $58,000. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth $72,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shoe Carnival during the second quarter worth $104,000. 62.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

