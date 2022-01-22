FY2022 EPS Estimates for Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) Decreased by Truist Financial

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial lowered their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Camden Property Trust in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst M. Lewis now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $6.32 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $6.36. Truist Financial has a “Buy” rating and a $179.00 price objective on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Camden Property Trust’s FY2023 earnings at $6.90 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $7.45 EPS.

Camden Property Trust (NYSE:CPT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($1.06). The company had revenue of $294.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.35 million. Camden Property Trust had a net margin of 10.93% and a return on equity of 3.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.25 EPS.

CPT has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Camden Property Trust from $162.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $160.00 to $178.00 in a report on Monday, September 27th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Camden Property Trust in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $192.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Camden Property Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Camden Property Trust from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Camden Property Trust presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.81.

CPT opened at $157.68 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $169.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $157.46. Camden Property Trust has a twelve month low of $99.70 and a twelve month high of $180.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.11 billion, a PE ratio of 132.50, a PEG ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 0.76.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 16th were issued a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 15th. Camden Property Trust’s payout ratio is 278.99%.

In related news, CAO Michael P. Gallagher sold 907 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.37, for a total value of $148,176.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman D Keith Oden sold 27,393 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $4,761,725.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,530 shares of company stock valued at $36,241,226. Company insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Smithfield Trust Co raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 213.3% in the 3rd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 188 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Camden Property Trust by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. purchased a new position in Camden Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.11% of the company’s stock.

Camden Property Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in the ownership, management, development, redevelopment, acquisition and construction of multifamily apartment communities. It focuses on maintaining a geographically portfolio of apartment homes located across the U.S.

