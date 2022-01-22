FY2022 EPS Estimates for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 earnings estimates for L3Harris Technologies in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $13.60 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $13.55. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for L3Harris Technologies’ FY2023 earnings at $15.00 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.60 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on LHX. Robert W. Baird raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $248.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. UBS Group downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $260.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $238.00 to $230.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wolfe Research raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $266.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, L3Harris Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $243.77.

Shares of NYSE:LHX opened at $220.75 on Thursday. L3Harris Technologies has a 52 week low of $168.70 and a 52 week high of $246.08. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $216.14 and its 200-day moving average is $224.15. The firm has a market cap of $43.32 billion, a PE ratio of 29.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.54.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The company reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.52 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 13.08%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was down 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share.

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Todd W. Gautier sold 6,912 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.24, for a total transaction of $1,522,298.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 128.3% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 69.4% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 81.63% of the company’s stock.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

