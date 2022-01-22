FY2022 EPS Estimates for Orion Energy Systems, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:OESX)

Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) – B. Riley cut their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Orion Energy Systems in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 19th. B. Riley analyst A. Rygiel now expects that the electronics maker will post earnings per share of $0.26 for the year, down from their previous forecast of $0.34. B. Riley also issued estimates for Orion Energy Systems’ FY2023 earnings at $0.34 EPS.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The electronics maker reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $36.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.03 million. Orion Energy Systems had a return on equity of 21.38% and a net margin of 21.54%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Orion Energy Systems from $13.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Orion Energy Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.44.

NASDAQ OESX opened at $3.16 on Friday. Orion Energy Systems has a 1-year low of $2.96 and a 1-year high of $11.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.18. The company has a market capitalization of $98.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 2.21.

In related news, CEO Michael W. Altschaefl bought 10,000 shares of Orion Energy Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $36,300.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Scott A. Green sold 47,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.97, for a total transaction of $189,230.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems by 128.2% during the second quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 29,829 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after acquiring an additional 16,755 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.2% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,798 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in shares of Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter valued at about $430,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Orion Energy Systems by 1.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 577,270 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,308,000 after purchasing an additional 7,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Orion Energy Systems during the second quarter worth about $153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.87% of the company’s stock.

Orion Energy Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of lighting systems, and retrofit lighting solutions. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Markets (USM); Orion Engineered Systems (OES), and Orion Distribution Services (ODS). The U.S. Markets segment produces, and sells commercial lighting, and energy management systems to the wholesale contractors.

