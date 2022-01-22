FY2022 EPS Estimates for Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Cut by Truist Financial

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) – Equities research analysts at Truist Financial decreased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of Tenable in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 18th. Truist Financial analyst J. Fishbein now expects that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of ($0.40).

Get Tenable alerts:

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on TENB. Barclays raised their target price on Tenable from $59.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Wedbush lifted their price objective on Tenable from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet raised Tenable from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Tenable from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tenable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.64.

NASDAQ TENB opened at $47.63 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a PE ratio of -136.09 and a beta of 1.66. Tenable has a 1 year low of $35.32 and a 1 year high of $56.91. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.37 and its 200 day moving average is $47.70.

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $138.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.61 million. Tenable had a negative return on equity of 14.84% and a negative net margin of 7.36%. Tenable’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

In related news, General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $103,852.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 6,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total transaction of $358,941.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 128,768 shares of company stock valued at $6,510,761. 8.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Tenable by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,070,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,272,000 after buying an additional 240,686 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Tenable by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 38,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,579,000 after buying an additional 2,180 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Tenable by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 125,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,171,000 after buying an additional 17,896 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in Tenable by 24.0% during the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $973,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kylin Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tenable during the 2nd quarter valued at $22,743,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Tenable Company Profile

Tenable Holdings, Inc engages in the development of security software solutions. It offers Cyber Exposure which is a discipline for managing and measuring cybersecurity risk in the digital era. Its products include tenable.io, tenable.sc, tenable.ot, and nessus professional. The firm delivers solutions in the field of application security, cloud security, compliance, energy, finance, healthcare, and retail.

Recommended Story: What is the price-to-earnings growth (PEG) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.