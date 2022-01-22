Gables Capital Management Inc. Buys 1,643 Shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 311.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,170 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,643 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Jazz Pharmaceuticals were worth $283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JAZZ. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,258,765 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $814,952,000 after buying an additional 96,189 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,483,479 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $974,084,000 after buying an additional 443,420 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,884,972 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $512,487,000 after buying an additional 967,343 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,399,063 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $426,170,000 after buying an additional 197,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 51.8% during the 3rd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 1,962,763 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $255,571,000 after buying an additional 670,003 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.42% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:JAZZ traded down $2.37 on Friday, hitting $136.76. The stock had a trading volume of 721,653 shares, compared to its average volume of 779,330. The business’s fifty day moving average is $130.50 and its 200 day moving average is $140.30. The company has a market cap of $8.41 billion, a PE ratio of -53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc has a 52 week low of $117.64 and a 52 week high of $189.00.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $4.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.60. The firm had revenue of $838.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $829.98 million. Jazz Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 21.43% and a negative net margin of 5.62%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.86 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Jazz Pharmaceuticals plc will post 13.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

JAZZ has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup initiated coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $176.00 to $174.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 8th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $180.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Jazz Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $207.33.

In related news, SVP Finbar Larkin sold 197 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.79, for a total transaction of $26,750.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Bruce C. Cozadd sold 6,556 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.75, for a total value of $883,421.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 16,666 shares of company stock valued at $2,159,471. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

