Gables Capital Management Inc. Has $2.08 Million Position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) by 14.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 391,564 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 49,600 shares during the period. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals makes up 1.4% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals were worth $2,075,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 32.9% during the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 230,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,224,000 after buying an additional 57,180 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,864,633 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $10,721,000 after buying an additional 97,768 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the third quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 142,529 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 5,313 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LP raised its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 74.9% in the second quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 43,023 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $110,000. 63.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Gary Ingenito sold 3,612 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.99, for a total transaction of $25,247.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 12.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CPRX traded down $0.15 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $5.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,663,206 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,970. The company has a market capitalization of $571.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.21 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.79 and a 200-day moving average of $6.06. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.27 and a fifty-two week high of $7.58.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10. The company had revenue of $35.95 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 31.16% and a return on equity of 25.85%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.95.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases, including Lambert-Eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS), congenital myasthenic syndromes (CMS), MuSK antibody positive myasthenia gravis, spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) type 3, and infantile spasms.

