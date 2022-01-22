Gables Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,067 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,553,658 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,850,342,000 after acquiring an additional 318,930 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,316,751 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $6,717,901,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,690 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,070,059 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,052,801,000 after buying an additional 173,240 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,956,545 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,491,488,000 after buying an additional 24,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,571,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,297,012,000 after buying an additional 144,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $7.83 on Friday, hitting $580.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,073,523 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,980,655. The company has a market capitalization of $228.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 3.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $632.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $590.53. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52-week low of $433.52 and a 52-week high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The medical research company reported $5.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.67 by $1.09. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 21.93% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm had revenue of $9.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.41 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.63 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 23.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.83%.

In related news, COO Mark Stevenson sold 26,925 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $632.69, for a total value of $17,035,178.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stephen Williamson sold 22,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $638.10, for a total value of $14,389,155.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,400 shares of company stock worth $48,437,702 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, January 7th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $675.00 to $685.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Thermo Fisher Scientific presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $635.78.

About Thermo Fisher Scientific

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

Further Reading: What is a conference call?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.