Gables Capital Management Inc. Sells 20 Shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Gables Capital Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,956 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 20 shares during the period. Shopify makes up about 1.7% of Gables Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $2,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Shopify by 0.4% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,631,821 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $6,279,730,000 after buying an additional 16,600 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,348,876 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,892,640,000 after purchasing an additional 78,123 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Shopify by 2.9% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,851,069 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,165,776,000 after purchasing an additional 79,031 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,032,150 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,755,148,000 after purchasing an additional 30,079 shares during the period. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Shopify by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 1,347,329 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,826,682,000 after purchasing an additional 20,076 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.27% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,500.00 to $1,400.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Roth Capital cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Thursday. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of Shopify from $1,800.00 to $1,700.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Shopify from $1,650.00 to $1,400.00 in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Shopify from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $1,770.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,584.20.

Shares of NYSE:SHOP traded down $141.83 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $882.12. The stock had a trading volume of 5,328,679 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,055,000. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $1,372.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,443.91. The company has a market capitalization of $110.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.63 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 13.97, a current ratio of 13.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Shopify Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $868.75 and a fifty-two week high of $1,762.92.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The software maker reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. Shopify had a net margin of 81.00% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.52 EPS. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 3.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

