Gables Capital Management Inc. Takes $41,000 Position in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX)

Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Seagate Technology Holdings plc (NASDAQ:STX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 500 shares of the data storage provider’s stock, valued at approximately $41,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Seagate Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Kempen Capital Management N.V. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 41.3% in the 2nd quarter. Kempen Capital Management N.V. now owns 462 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Seagate Technology by 196.0% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 589 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 676 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in Seagate Technology by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 725 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

STX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Seagate Technology from $90.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Loop Capital lifted their target price on Seagate Technology from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “hold” rating on shares of Seagate Technology in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Seagate Technology from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Seagate Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.48.

Shares of Seagate Technology stock traded down $4.91 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $95.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,735,430 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,836,309. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.27. Seagate Technology Holdings plc has a one year low of $58.35 and a one year high of $117.67. The stock has a market cap of $21.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.05 and a beta of 1.04.

Seagate Technology (NASDAQ:STX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The data storage provider reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. Seagate Technology had a net margin of 14.08% and a return on equity of 234.31%. Seagate Technology’s revenue was up 34.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.85 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seagate Technology Holdings plc will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 815,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.39, for a total value of $85,892,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey D. Fochtman sold 2,293 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.84, for a total transaction of $226,640.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,147,774 shares of company stock worth $121,041,011 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

Seagate Technology Holdings Plc operates as holding company that is engaged in the development, production, and distribution of data storage products and electronic data storage solutions. Its products include hard disk drives, solid state hybrid drives, solid state drives, peripheral component interconnect express cards, serial advanced technology attachment controllers, storage subsystems and computing solutions.

