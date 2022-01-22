Gables Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Gables Capital Management Inc. lessened its stake in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,063 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after selling 80 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in NIKE were worth $881,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NKE. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of NIKE in the 3rd quarter valued at about $338,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in NIKE by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,301,618 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $201,087,000 after purchasing an additional 45,576 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $446,000. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in NIKE by 200.5% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 9,854 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $1,522,000 after buying an additional 6,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of NIKE by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Mutual Advisors LLC now owns 9,256 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,430,000 after purchasing an additional 1,810 shares in the last quarter. 64.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NKE stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $142.95. 7,552,094 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,190,660. The company has a market cap of $226.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.42, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $163.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $162.93. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 45.73%. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th were given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 3rd. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. NIKE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.94%.

In other news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Hilary K. Krane sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.00, for a total transaction of $1,773,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 135,376 shares of company stock worth $22,705,317. 3.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages recently commented on NKE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $172.00 price target on shares of NIKE and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 30th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $185.00 target price on shares of NIKE in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Truist Financial assumed coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NIKE currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $180.13.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

