Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) Shares Sold by Keeley Teton Advisors LLC

Keeley Teton Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI) by 24.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,658 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 8,728 shares during the period. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties were worth $1,281,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLPI. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,839 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $826,000 after purchasing an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 2nd quarter worth $236,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,449,494 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $67,154,000 after acquiring an additional 22,368 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 15,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $739,000 after acquiring an additional 1,382 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,373 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $944,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 87.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, CAO Desiree A. Burke sold 5,501 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.66, for a total transaction of $267,678.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Steven Ladany sold 2,260 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.59, for a total transaction of $107,553.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,976 shares of company stock worth $2,124,025. 5.53% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on GLPI shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup started coverage on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial raised shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $51.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.43.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $43.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $10.27 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $46.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.47. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.81 and a fifty-two week high of $51.46. The company has a quick ratio of 4.72, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $298.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.47 million. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 47.92% and a return on equity of 21.35%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.4 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Monday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 23rd. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 107.20%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc is engaged in acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple net lease arrangements. It operates through the GLP Capital and TRS Properties segments. The GLP Capital segment consists of the leased real property and represents the majority of business.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.