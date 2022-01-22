Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) Stock Holdings Increased by American Century Companies Inc.

American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES) by 41.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,739,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,389,140 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc.’s holdings in Gates Industrial were worth $77,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 48.4% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 79,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 25,914 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 831,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,030,000 after purchasing an additional 21,864 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Gates Industrial during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,641,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 35.0% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gates Industrial by 10.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,355,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,637,000 after acquiring an additional 320,210 shares during the period.

Get Gates Industrial alerts:

Shares of GTES opened at $15.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $16.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.73. Gates Industrial Corp PLC has a 52 week low of $14.06 and a 52 week high of $18.94. The company has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of 17.92 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.64.

Gates Industrial (NYSE:GTES) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $862.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $855.45 million. Gates Industrial had a net margin of 7.49% and a return on equity of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gates Industrial Corp PLC will post 1.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on GTES shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Gates Industrial from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gates Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Gates Industrial from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Gates Industrial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, December 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.60.

About Gates Industrial

Gates Industrial Corporation PLC designs and manufactures power transmission equipment. Its products serves harsh and hazardous industries such as agriculture, construction, manufacturing and energy, to everyday consumer applications such as printers, power washers, automatic doors and vacuum cleaners and virtually every form of transportation.

See Also: Balance Sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GTES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gates Industrial Corp PLC (NYSE:GTES).

Receive News & Ratings for Gates Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gates Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.