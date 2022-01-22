General L.P. Standard Buys 8,325 Shares of MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) Stock

MediaCo Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDIA) major shareholder General L.P. Standard bought 8,325 shares of MediaCo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.92 per share, for a total transaction of $49,284.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

General L.P. Standard also recently made the following trade(s):

Get MediaCo alerts:

On Thursday, January 20th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,723 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.26 per share, for a total transaction of $17,045.98.

On Friday, January 14th, General L.P. Standard acquired 12,591 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $72,901.89.

On Wednesday, January 12th, General L.P. Standard acquired 3,000 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $6.35 per share, for a total transaction of $19,050.00.

On Monday, January 10th, General L.P. Standard acquired 2,900 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.79 per share, for a total transaction of $16,791.00.

On Friday, January 7th, General L.P. Standard acquired 6,638 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.71 per share, for a total transaction of $37,902.98.

On Wednesday, January 5th, General L.P. Standard acquired 14,614 shares of MediaCo stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $5.81 per share, for a total transaction of $84,907.34.

On Monday, January 3rd, General L.P. Standard bought 13,635 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.44 per share, with a total value of $74,174.40.

On Wednesday, December 29th, General L.P. Standard bought 12,500 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.60 per share, with a total value of $57,500.00.

On Monday, December 27th, General L.P. Standard bought 41,974 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.54 per share, with a total value of $190,561.96.

On Thursday, December 23rd, General L.P. Standard bought 5,746 shares of MediaCo stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.19 per share, with a total value of $24,075.74.

Shares of MDIA opened at $5.58 on Friday. MediaCo Holding Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $17.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $5.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.83.

MediaCo (NASDAQ:MDIA) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $17.82 million for the quarter.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the third quarter worth $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the second quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MediaCo during the second quarter worth $43,000.

MediaCo Company Profile

MediaCo Holding Inc owns and operates radio stations in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Outdoor Advertising. The Radio segment engages in the operation of WQHT-FM and WBLS-FM radio stations in the New York City metropolitan area. The Outdoor Advertising segment operates advertising displays, such as bulletins, posters, and digital billboards primarily in Kentucky, West Virginia, Florida, and Georgia.

Featured Article: Is it Safe to Invest in Commodities?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.