General Motors (NYSE:GM) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. decreased its stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) by 6.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 249,892 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 15,823 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in General Motors were worth $13,172,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GM. FMR LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 17.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 32,827,503 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,942,403,000 after acquiring an additional 4,993,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 117,168,238 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,175,936,000 after acquiring an additional 4,900,052 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in General Motors during the 2nd quarter valued at about $201,237,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in General Motors by 39.4% during the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,644,168 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $450,630,000 after acquiring an additional 2,160,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in General Motors by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 96,652,017 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,718,899,000 after acquiring an additional 1,657,113 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.14% of the company’s stock.

In other General Motors news, EVP Craig B. Glidden sold 7,204 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $468,260.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Mark L. Reuss sold 224,527 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.36, for a total transaction of $14,450,557.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,317 shares of company stock worth $16,935,736. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

General Motors stock opened at $53.28 on Friday. General Motors has a 1 year low of $47.07 and a 1 year high of $67.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $59.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.22. The company has a market cap of $77.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.12, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.08.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $26.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.88 billion. General Motors had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 20.41%. General Motors’s revenue was down 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.67 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $71.00 in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of General Motors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of General Motors from $67.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

