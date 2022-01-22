Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS.
A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.
NYSE:GCO opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. Genesco has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $860.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.11.
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.
Genesco Company Profile
Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.
