Genesco (NYSE:GCO) Given “Buy” Rating at Seaport Res Ptn

Seaport Res Ptn reiterated their buy rating on shares of Genesco (NYSE:GCO) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Genesco’s Q4 2022 earnings at $2.57 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.74 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.72 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $7.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.91 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GCO. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Genesco from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genesco in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a hold rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Genesco presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $71.33.

Get Genesco alerts:

NYSE:GCO opened at $58.89 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.57. Genesco has a 52 week low of $35.48 and a 52 week high of $73.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $63.64 and its 200-day moving average is $61.66. The firm has a market cap of $860.21 million, a P/E ratio of 6.01 and a beta of 2.11.

Genesco (NYSE:GCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, December 3rd. The company reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $1.07. Genesco had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $601.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Genesco will post 6.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Genesco during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $207,000. 6 Meridian purchased a new position in shares of Genesco in the 3rd quarter worth about $214,000. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Genesco in the 2nd quarter worth about $227,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.92% of the company’s stock.

Genesco Company Profile

Genesco, Inc engages in the retail and sale of footwear, apparel, and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Journeys Group, Schuh Group, Johnston & Murphy Group, and Licensed Brands. The Journeys Group segment comprise of the Journeys, Journeys Kidz, Shi by Journeys and Little Burgundy retail stores, catalog and e-commerce operations.

Recommended Story: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Genesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.