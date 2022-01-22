Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) Shares Sold by Artisan Partners Limited Partnership

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership cut its holdings in shares of Genius Sports Limited (NYSE:GENI) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,705,620 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,113 shares during the quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership’s holdings in Genius Sports were worth $50,487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $132,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Sports during the second quarter worth $151,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $191,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of Genius Sports in the second quarter valued at $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on GENI. Citigroup raised Genius Sports to a “buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $22.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. UBS Group began coverage on Genius Sports in a research note on Monday, October 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $29.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on Genius Sports from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Genius Sports from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.30.

Shares of NYSE GENI opened at $6.35 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $8.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.86. Genius Sports Limited has a 1 year low of $6.22 and a 1 year high of $25.18.

Genius Sports (NYSE:GENI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $69.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $62.82 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 70.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Genius Sports Limited will post -0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genius Sports Company Profile

Genius Sports Limited develops and sells technology-led products and services to the sports, sports betting, and sports media industries. It offers technology infrastructure for the collection, integration, and distribution of live data of sports leagues; streaming solutions, comprising of technology, automatic production, and distribution for sports to commercialize video footage of their games; and end-to-end integrity services to sports leagues, such as full-time active monitoring technology, which uses mathematical algorithms to identify and flag suspicious betting activity in global betting markets, as well as full suite of online and offline educational and consultancy services.

