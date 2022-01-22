George Weston (TSE:WN) PT Lowered to C$171.00

George Weston (TSE:WN) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$175.00 to C$171.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$154.00 to C$162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of George Weston from C$170.00 to C$175.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Desjardins reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$158.00 target price (up previously from C$141.00) on shares of George Weston in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, George Weston currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$150.71.

TSE WN opened at C$132.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 153.46, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of C$141.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$135.09. George Weston has a twelve month low of C$91.95 and a twelve month high of C$150.63. The stock has a market cap of C$19.57 billion and a PE ratio of 44.23.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. George Weston’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 75.10%.

In other George Weston news, Senior Officer Gordon Andrew Mcdonald Currie sold 23,770 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$141.32, for a total value of C$3,359,193.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,400,034.72. Also, Senior Officer Richard Dufresne sold 9,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$149.52, for a total transaction of C$1,426,701.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,485 shares in the company, valued at C$820,106.78. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,312 shares of company stock valued at $7,732,031.

George Weston Limited provides food and drug retailing, and financial services in Canada and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Weston Foods. The Loblaw segment provides grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, and financial services.

