Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Short Interest Up 16.4% in December

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,390,000 shares, a growth of 16.4% from the December 15th total of 31,250,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 8,370,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Currently, 18.7% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Shares of Gevo stock opened at $3.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 13.15, a quick ratio of 13.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $664.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.14 and a beta of 3.11. Gevo has a twelve month low of $3.27 and a twelve month high of $15.57.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The energy company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 10.81% and a negative net margin of 5,113.13%. The firm had revenue of $0.14 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.27 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Gevo will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GEVO. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Gevo by 11.4% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,545 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 5,477 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $2,031,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,173,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Gevo in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Gevo by 86.5% in the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 717,418 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $5,216,000 after acquiring an additional 332,813 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.53% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

