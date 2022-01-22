Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Shares Sold by Gables Capital Management Inc.

Gables Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,525 shares during the quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 138.8% in the second quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 394 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the second quarter worth about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC lifted its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 125.0% in the third quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 450 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Banco de Sabadell S.A purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the third quarter worth about $49,000. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GILD shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Sunday, October 31st. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Friday, January 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.58.

Gilead Sciences stock traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $68.51. 14,832,777 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,423,326. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.39 and a 52-week high of $74.12. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day moving average is $69.78.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $7.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.31 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 26.91% and a return on equity of 56.59%. Gilead Sciences’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.11 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 8.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.15%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.46%.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

