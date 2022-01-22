Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $72.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) had its price target trimmed by Morgan Stanley from $74.00 to $72.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

GILD has been the topic of several other research reports. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, January 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Monday, December 6th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They set an equal weight rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They set a neutral rating and a $77.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $78.58.

NASDAQ:GILD opened at $68.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.37. Gilead Sciences has a one year low of $61.39 and a one year high of $74.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $70.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.78. The stock has a market cap of $85.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 0.34.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.93. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 56.59% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $7.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Gilead Sciences will post 8.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.15%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.46%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GILD. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 13.2% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 232,660 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $16,021,000 after buying an additional 27,111 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC bought a new position in Gilead Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,878,000. Bank of The West grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of The West now owns 45,449 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,130,000 after buying an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 41,097 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,830,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 106.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 128,222 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,829,000 after buying an additional 66,257 shares in the last quarter. 78.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gilead Sciences Company Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

