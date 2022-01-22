Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Short Interest Up 15.8% in December

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 716,400 shares, an increase of 15.8% from the December 15th total of 618,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 373,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NASDAQ:LAND opened at $30.12 on Friday. Gladstone Land has a twelve month low of $15.21 and a twelve month high of $35.08. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.15 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.97. The company has a current ratio of 7.91, a quick ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.20). Gladstone Land had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 2.38%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gladstone Land will post 0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.0453 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 22nd. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.80%. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently -154.29%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 2.8% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 15,935 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.5% in the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,868 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,250 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $481,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 8.4% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,956 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 693 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 1.0% in the second quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 74,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Gladstone Land in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Oppenheimer started coverage on Gladstone Land in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Gladstone Land from $26.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.20.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

