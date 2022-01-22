Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Holdings Lowered by Bellevue Group AG

Bellevue Group AG trimmed its stake in shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) by 71.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 143,870 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 351,562 shares during the quarter. Bellevue Group AG’s holdings in Glaukos were worth $6,930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 328.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB now owns 150,000 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,226,000 after purchasing an additional 115,000 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 94.6% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 83,940 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 40,808 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 5,817 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 96.3% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,905 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $525,000 after purchasing an additional 5,349 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Glaukos by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 138,769 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,578 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Glaukos alerts:

NYSE GKOS opened at $51.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 7.60, a current ratio of 7.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a PE ratio of -60.45 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.29. Glaukos Co. has a 12-month low of $39.35 and a 12-month high of $99.00.

Glaukos (NYSE:GKOS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $74.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $72.73 million. Glaukos had a negative net margin of 13.05% and a negative return on equity of 4.12%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.09) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Glaukos Co. will post -0.89 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on GKOS shares. Stephens raised shares of Glaukos from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Glaukos from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. BTIG Research raised shares of Glaukos from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Glaukos from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $50.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

Glaukos Profile

Glaukos Corp. is an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, which focuses on novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders and retinal diseases. It engages in development and commercialization of therapies across several end markets within ophthalmology. The company was founded by Olav B.

Read More: Fundamental Analysis

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GKOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS).

Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.