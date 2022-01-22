Glaxis Capital Management LLC Cuts Position in Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Ambarella, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMBA) by 61.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,000 shares during the quarter. Ambarella comprises 1.6% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Ambarella were worth $779,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,347,811 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $356,977,000 after purchasing an additional 136,144 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,326,258 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $518,033,000 after purchasing an additional 183,482 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Ambarella by 23.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,090,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $169,860,000 after purchasing an additional 204,441 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,075,261 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,655,000 after acquiring an additional 76,262 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Ambarella by 61.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 690,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $73,606,000 after acquiring an additional 263,299 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Ambarella alerts:

AMBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on Ambarella from $210.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Needham & Company LLC raised Ambarella to a “buy” rating and set a $225.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Ambarella from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Roth Capital lifted their target price on Ambarella from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Ambarella from $137.00 to $222.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $212.00.

In related news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 959 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.71, for a total value of $212,619.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Leslie Kohn sold 3,414 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.69, for a total value of $657,843.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 47,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,318,777 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ambarella stock traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $134.95. 762,137 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 973,907. The business has a 50-day moving average of $184.56 and a 200 day moving average of $152.36. Ambarella, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.59 and a fifty-two week high of $227.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of -162.59 and a beta of 1.15.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.08. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 5.92% and a negative net margin of 9.78%. The business had revenue of $92.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $90.35 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.49) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Ambarella, Inc. will post -0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ambarella Company Profile

Ambarella, Inc engages in the development and sale of video compression, image processing, and computer vision solutions. It offers processors and software that cater to end markets including security cameras, automotive cameras, industrial and robotic applications, and consumer applications. The company was founded by Feng Ming Wang and Leslie D.

Recommended Story: Blockchain

Receive News & Ratings for Ambarella Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ambarella and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.