Glaxis Capital Management LLC Invests $1.57 Million in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Glaxis Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,572,000. Chevron makes up about 3.3% of Glaxis Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Chevron in the second quarter worth approximately $804,280,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 161,501,973 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,915,716,000 after purchasing an additional 5,427,422 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Chevron by 10,559.1% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,513,656 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $33,546,000 after buying an additional 3,480,692 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Chevron by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 139,640,367 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $14,625,932,000 after buying an additional 1,844,030 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Chevron by 6.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,302,417 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,693,000 after buying an additional 1,513,296 shares during the last quarter. 64.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Chevron alerts:

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total transaction of $39,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 23,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.94, for a total value of $2,988,620.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 415,501 shares of company stock valued at $49,078,901. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $126.91 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a twelve month low of $84.57 and a twelve month high of $130.86. The firm has a market cap of $244.64 billion, a PE ratio of 24.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.28. The business has a fifty day moving average of $118.99 and a 200-day moving average of $108.77.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $2.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.21 by $0.75. The firm had revenue of $44.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.89 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 7.10%. The company’s revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 18th were given a $1.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 17th. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 103.47%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CVX shares. UBS Group upgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 15th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 30th. Raymond James increased their price target on Chevron from $137.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Chevron from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $154.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $128.00.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corp. engages in the provision of administrative, financial management, and technology support for energy and chemical operations. It operates through the Upstream and Downstream segments. The Upstream segment consists of exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transporting crude oil by major international oil export pipelines; processing, transporting, storage, and marketing of natural gas; and a gas-to-liquids plant.

Featured Story: What type of investment options does a Roth IRA provide?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.