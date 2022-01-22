Glenview Trust Co Invests $202,000 in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Glenview Trust Co purchased a new stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 1,475 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in TE Connectivity by 12,593.8% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,563,871 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $211,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,551,551 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $540,000. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 94.2% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,124,118 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $295,606,000 after buying an additional 1,030,325 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in TE Connectivity by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,954,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $669,965,000 after buying an additional 619,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in TE Connectivity in the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,987,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.94% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on TEL. Wolfe Research raised shares of TE Connectivity from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $149.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $160.13.

TE Connectivity stock opened at $150.90 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $150.78. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 52 week low of $116.87 and a 52 week high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.22, a P/E/G ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.33.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.64 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.77 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 15.15% and a return on equity of 21.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 24,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.06, for a total transaction of $3,840,699.94. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Ott sold 8,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.46, for a total transaction of $1,340,780.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,734 shares of company stock valued at $6,567,071 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensors solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

