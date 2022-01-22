Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) Shares Purchased by Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.

Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBT) by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 127,045 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,788 shares during the period. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics were worth $3,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 5.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,862,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,309,000 after acquiring an additional 285,864 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 37.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,770,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,578,003 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Global Blood Therapeutics by 24.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,300,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,575,000 after acquiring an additional 449,419 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 3.0% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,255,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,005,000 after purchasing an additional 65,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yiheng Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Global Blood Therapeutics by 34.4% during the second quarter. Yiheng Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,275,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,679,000 after purchasing an additional 326,832 shares during the last quarter. 93.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. William Blair upgraded shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $56.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Global Blood Therapeutics from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $62.45.

Global Blood Therapeutics stock opened at $26.54 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.95 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 5.91 and a current ratio of 6.60. Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $24.61 and a one year high of $52.49.

Global Blood Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GBT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($1.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $52.05 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.69 million. Global Blood Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 79.04% and a negative net margin of 154.11%. The firm’s revenue was up 41.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.97) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc. will post -4.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Global Blood Therapeutics Profile

Global Blood Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering, developing and commercializing novel therapeutics to treat grievous blood-based disorders. It also provides oral medicines for sickle cell diseases. The company was founded by Matthew P. Jacobson, Andrej Sali, Jack Taunton, Charles J.

